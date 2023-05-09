Entitled rich woman tries to stiff web designer on bill, but designer gets revenge .

College kids will usually pick up a side hustle to make ends meet. Waiting tables, walking dogs, or using what they learn in college to make money. Anything helps when you have to pay college tuition.
They write:
At university, I designed websites to make extra cash, pay tuition/rent, etc. I got pretty good at it and had a great network of clients around London (UK). One day, I was introduced to a lady (we’ll call her Debbie) who ran an 'interior design' agency in West London. I put the speech marks there because all of her clients were her friends or friends of her husband.
She was extremely wealthy, lived in a house on Warwick Ave in Maida Vale, and had a chauffeur on call. Her money was derived from her husband, who seemed very sketchy. She also had these two sons who just sat around the house all day smoking weed despite being in their late 20s.