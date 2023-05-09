Entitled rich woman tries to stiff web designer on bill, but designer gets revenge .

College kids will usually pick up a side hustle to make ends meet. Waiting tables, walking dogs, or using what they learn in college to make money. Anything helps when you have to pay college tuition.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a college student gets some revenge on a difficult client.

They write:

At university, I designed websites to make extra cash, pay tuition/rent, etc. I got pretty good at it and had a great network of clients around London (UK). One day, I was introduced to a lady (we’ll call her Debbie) who ran an 'interior design' agency in West London. I put the speech marks there because all of her clients were her friends or friends of her husband.