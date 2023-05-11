Store owner fires employee and losses $30k tries to get former employee arrested.

Being asked to do work you weren't hired for can be frustrating. It's important to set boundaries with your employers that if you're asked to take on work that isn't yours, you both agree to it and are compensated for it. Not all bosses will respect that, unfortunately.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one employee sets a boundary, and their boss fires them for it.

They write:

I worked a second job at our local small grocery and butcher shop, a few nights a week, to pay for my kid's activities. I was hired as a cashier.

The person that did the end-of-day butcher shop clean-up/sanitizing quit. So instead of hiring someone for clean up, the owners decided that the cashiers could do it between customers.