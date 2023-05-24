Students maliciously comply with teacher's new rule; causes the entire school to reek.

Always be wary of the way you word a rule. Rules are the building blocks of society, but rules aren't perfect. Society changes and grows upon accepting and realizing that sometimes a rule is unjust or not achieving its intended effect.
A student writes:
A bit of context: I live in an old rural town (not in the U.S.). This happened when I was in middle school (about 2010). The only middle school in this town used to be a nursery where plants and trees were grown or sold, not a medical nursery.
Most trees weren’t cut down when the place became a school, and a few were fruit trees. Three or four of them were mango trees. We, kids, loved taking them home by the bunches to enjoy with our families or eating them during lunch and breaks. Occasionally some kids would try throwing rocks or sticks at the tree branches to make some mangos fall; one of the teachers didn’t like this.