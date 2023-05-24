Students maliciously comply with teacher's new rule; causes the entire school to reek.

Always be wary of the way you word a rule. Rules are the building blocks of society, but rules aren't perfect. Society changes and grows upon accepting and realizing that sometimes a rule is unjust or not achieving its intended effect.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a teacher makes a rule with wording that they regret.

A student writes:

A bit of context: I live in an old rural town (not in the U.S.). This happened when I was in middle school (about 2010). The only middle school in this town used to be a nursery where plants and trees were grown or sold, not a medical nursery.