Teen employee maliciously complies with insurance company; gets replaced by algorithm.

Insurance companies are not our friends. These companies will do everything they can to get out of paying for the thing they are supposed to pay for. Stories of people getting one over on these corporations are incredibly satisfying.
Insurance companies are not your friends and will do everything they can to save money, including not paying for your medically necessary services. There's a lot of news coming out about insurance companies using algorithms to deny claims and doctors signing off on them.
Before algorithms, they would have minimum wage employees reading over these claims for the doctors instead. That's what I was. I was 19 years old, working for an insurance company denying claims. I would be the first line for doctors to call and explain why they thought they needed a service or medicine.