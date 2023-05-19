Teen maliciously complies during group project presentation when partner says shut up.

Nobody enjoyed the dreaded group project. Seldom did the group work on it equally. There would be one person who did all the work, one who kind of helped, and one who did absolutely nothing. If a teacher could figure out how to effectively implement a group project where this didn't happen, they should get a million dollars.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a teen does all the work for their group project and maliciously complies with a request from the person that did nothing.

They write:

I was assigned to do a presentation with a girl. She was the stereotypical popular and mean girl, and I was more like the alternative type. She and her group never messed with me too much because I had a strong personality and my friends, so I never really cared about their opinions about me, but they were mean to others.