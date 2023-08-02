Uber driver teaches rude customer respect by making him pay for ride twice.

Yeah, not quite. Uber has a policy that if a driver is at the pickup location for a reservation on time and the ride is canceled for any reason by either the driver or the rider, the rider still pays for the whole trip, not just a $5 cancellation fee.

I tried to explain it to the rider, and he cut me off rudely and asked, 'Are you going to do this for me? If not, you can piss off, and I will arrange the ride without you.' I went into humble contrite mode while apologizing and asking his forgiveness for my presumptuousness.

I told him that I would undoubtedly cancel the trip and it would be no problem for me to wait the 30-45 minutes he required. As I was about halfway to East Jesus, TX, there was zero chance I would get another ride request in that time.