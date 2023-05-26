Church says only 'true members' can volunteer with them, man maliciously complies.

Being part of a church offers not just religion but community. Church festivals, volunteering, and good old-fashioned gossiping bring the community together. Well, if I learned anything from my parent's church, gossiping happens in every part of the church, all to save people's souls.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a churchgoer isn't allowed to volunteer at the church because he isn't a 'true' member.

He writes:

This involves a church, but it isn't a bad church. There was this hurricane, and they did spend their money to put homeless people into hotels and feed them until they had places to live.

They always need volunteers; if you are conflict avoidant like me (50m), you get asked to do lots of stuff. I mean, if I'm already there, I guess I'll do it. You will certainly be taken for granted if you have difficulty saying no.