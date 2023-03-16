Waiter attempts to charge customers for things they didn't order, customers retaliate.

Waiting tables is one of the most challenging jobs out there. That's why it's always kind to give your servers some leeway. However, if they try to overcharge you and refuse to take it off the bill, you have grounds to complain.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, two customers try and get some coffee they didn't order removed from their bill, and their waiter will not make it easy for them.

One of the customers writes:

She and I were out for brunch and had a lovely time at an upscale rooftop restaurant in the heart of our city. Y'know, the kind with a full setting, cloth napkins, and white tablecloth. The kind where a pancake entrée has the word 'melange' and mimosas are $16. We had a great time even though the service was a little rushed.