Waiter maliciously complies with condescending 'Karen', making her cause a scene.

Waiting tables means you interact with all types of people all day long. Generally, you'll come across families, business people, and occasionally the rudest people in the world. You can tell a lot from how a person treats a service worker; the people who treat them poorly will have bad personalities 100% of the time.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one waiter maliciously complies with a rude patron causing her to overpay for a lettuce wrap.

They write:

I used to work at a Tex-Mex restaurant, which charges like $12 for a taco. I had a customer come in and ask for two gluten-free, cheese-free, and vegan quesadillas. I told her everything we usually put on it, and she said no. So, all she wanted was our gluten-free wrap with lettuce and tomato.