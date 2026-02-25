'A professional development asked us to use our "Teacher Voice" so we did?'

"Infuriating professional development workshops on using our "Teacher Voice"? Don't mind if we do!"

If you're a teacher, or in one of the lots of other professions that make you do professional development or other workshops, you know that 95% of these things are utterly useless. Not only are they useless, but they also take up time we could be actually doing useful things instead of sitting and listening to people who had 2 years of experience 10 years ago telling us how to do our jobs. It's infuriating at best and actively insulting at worst.

Even administrators hate this shit and are usually on their laptops the whole time, because we must all follow the Overlords of the school board and the State Department of Education (both of whom know nothing about what actually happens in schools.)