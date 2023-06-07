Overwhelmed mother gets a job after maliciously complying with government request .

Childcare is expensive and difficult. Having a career, relationship, and social life makes it incredibly difficult also to balance caring for your children. Many people have to forgo one of those things to provide adequate care, and it gets even harder if you're a single parent.
She writes:
Several years ago, after separating from my ex-husband, I applied for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, which provides $300 a month for certain months to those who qualify. I was also applying for SNAP benefits, WIC, and Childcare assistance, with a 6-month waiting list.
My now ex-husband was a real piece of work. He went to prison almost immediately after I left. We have three kids together, ages 6, 4, and 2. I was a stay-at-home mom until this point.
When I applied to the assistance programs in my area, the TANF required me to go into the workforce center and apply for jobs there. They made me an appointment, and I went in with my three kids, filed some paperwork, and asked me to come in the next day, for around three hours, to take some aptitude tests on the computer.
Me: 'Three hours? Tomorrow? I won’t be able to get a sitter on this short notice.' Them: 'Well, figure it out because you can’t get TANF without doing this.' Me: 'Okay.'
The next day, I showed up, on time, with my three kids. I sign in and sit in the waiting area. A lady comes in from another part of the building to get me. She calls my name; I raise my hand and gather my children to proceed with her.
She looks at us and says, 'You can’t have your kids here. You have to sit here and take these tests.' Me: 'I told yall I didn’t have a sitter. But they said oh well, you have to be here. So I’m here.'
Lady: 'Okay, no, come with me. We are getting your childcare assistance right now. Do you have a facility in mind with open spots?' Me: 'I think so, but I’ll need to call and verify that.' Lady: 'Do that right now while I start your paperwork.' So, I called the daycare and verified the spots, AND they offered me a job in the infant room!
She had me return the next day after I dropped the kids off at daycare to do the testing, even though I had already gotten a job. And She sped along all of the applications for assistance. That woman was a godsend during a very trying time in my life.
The internet is a fan of this type of compliance.
Sweaty-Willingness27 says:
This is the stuff that people who are so vehemently against public assistance don't understand. It's not some simple, automated, 'one and done' process to get benefits. And life continues to get in the way.
I still need groceries, transportation, things break, kids need watching, etc. How many people would have struggled through this process and possibly gone days, weeks, or months without it? Or give up and find a different, ultimately more damaging, way to make ends meet.
For everyone wanting to make sure those 'undeserving' don't get benefits, you must be prepared for X number of 'deserving' not to get benefits as well. Because not everyone is even able to jump through all the hoops placed before them even if they would meet the criteria.
WomanNotAGirl says:
People don’t realize how inaccessible accessibility is. It is invisible to people.
Merrikbear says:
I'm glad it worked out for you, but holy sh!t, the 'figure it out' seems extremely unempathetic for what you were applying to.
I will remember my mother having a nervous breakdown in the middle of the street because one of the clerks refused her paperwork because her (abusive) husbands signature wasn't on it.
I was 5 or 6 and we were basically homeless with no money, and the guy behind the counter got pissy that my younger brother and I were even there, and refused to help her. This was a long time ago, and Ireland was especially sh#tty to single mothers at the time (thanks Catholic Church) and the memory stuck with me.
OP, you should show up to Congress with your kids if they don't support universal childcare.