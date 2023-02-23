Woman embarrasses horrible boss before maliciously complying with her and quitting.

Everyone dreams of giving their boss a piece of their mind before quitting (if you don't like your boss, I love my boss). Telling them off, putting them in a challenging situation, or embarrassing them are so many ways to make their lives as hard as they made yours. Most people will never get a chance to do this, but every so often, an angel gets their wings.
She writes:
My boss (let’s call her K) hated me at my last job. She turned everything into a competition; she mocked me publicly; she took credit for my work; she divulged my personal medical information in front of all our coworkers. She was cruel, and needless to say, I avoided her as much as I could.
So, now that the stage is set, here’s the context. End of 2020, coronavirus blazing, I had just had my first baby. I was a nervous wreck my entire pregnancy, working from home and being extra careful. After maternity leave (which was disgustingly short), I returned to the office with some precautions set in place.