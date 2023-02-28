Woman maliciously complies with 'idiot' coworkers request getting him fired.

Workplace safety isn't a joke. There's no job worth getting hurt over, so you should always adhere to safety standards for your protection. If you're unwilling to adhere to safety guidelines, you better be ready to live with those consequences.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one woman gets a coworker out of a dangerous situation only for that coworker to yell at her and ask to speak to her manager.

She writes:

My company takes safety very seriously. To the point, we regularly have safety briefings to keep us updated. Yesterday, we talked about compactor safety. One of our big rules is to never climb into a compactor unless it’s unhooked from any power sources. Sounds like common sense, right? Well, dear reader, as you’re about to learn, common sense isn’t that common.