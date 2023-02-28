Woman maliciously complies with 'idiot' coworkers request getting him fired.

Workplace safety isn't a joke. There's no job worth getting hurt over, so you should always adhere to safety standards for your protection. If you're unwilling to adhere to safety guidelines, you better be ready to live with those consequences.
She writes:
My company takes safety very seriously. To the point, we regularly have safety briefings to keep us updated. Yesterday, we talked about compactor safety. One of our big rules is to never climb into a compactor unless it’s unhooked from any power sources. Sounds like common sense, right? Well, dear reader, as you’re about to learn, common sense isn’t that common.
After getting our briefing, we get our assignments and are sent. I go to my area, clean it and pull trash. As I walk to the compactor, what do I see sticking out of it but two trousered legs? After the shock lasting a nanosecond wore off, I started yelling. 'What are you doing, you idiot?! Don’t go crawling around in there!' I know I shouldn’t have yelled, but I was so mad.