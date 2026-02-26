'I maliciously complied when a guy with 2 years experience said he knew more than me.'

"Won’t let me help you with complying with DOT regulations? Have fun with that Out of Service ticket and fees, buddy!"

I am a 38-year-old over-the-road trucker. I was at a truck stop about 150 miles from my destination and about 30 miles from a DOT weigh station. Another driver was getting fuel, and I noticed he had hazmat on his trailer, as shown by the placards displayed on it.

When I looked more closely, I saw that one placard was displayed sideways, two others were upside down, and four were mounted with duct tape. As someone who has been in the industry for over a decade, I knew that was not correct. I wanted to help him out to make sure he did not get cited by the DOT (Department of Transportation) for improper display.