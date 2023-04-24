Nurse maliciously complies with rude patient who called her wig 'unprofessional'.

A Redditor shared (with permission) a second-hand story of an amazing nurse who takes sh*t from no one. Here's the post with top comments:

Ancient_Educator_76 writes:

Obligatory not my story. My wife heard this from a nurse, we’ll call her Susie. Susie has a very positive and upbeat personality with a wild sense of style. She wears very bright clothes and likes to wear wigs.

And no, she does not have cancer.