Nurse maliciously complies with rude patient who called her wig 'unprofessional'.

A Redditor shared (with permission) a second-hand story of an amazing nurse who takes sh*t from no one. Here's the post with top comments:
Ancient_Educator_76 writes:
Obligatory not my story. My wife heard this from a nurse, we’ll call her Susie. Susie has a very positive and upbeat personality with a wild sense of style. She wears very bright clothes and likes to wear wigs.
And no, she does not have cancer.
But she’s always rocking an awesome wig that matches her out fit. My wife even sends pics to me aside from the social media posts of their night. She wants to get wigs and lets me know by way of these pics.
Last night Susie tells the gals about one of her patients that clearly did not like her. She always has a frumpy face when looking at her, and always has a problem.