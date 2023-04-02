This weekend’s 5 angriest and shadiest bosses caught over text.

Over on r/Antiwork, Reddit's favorite place to discuss bad bosses and unfair employers, the weekend is only time you're allowed to post text messages — lest the community become overrun with infuriating communications. But here we are, the weekend. And if you're in the mood for some obnoxious exchanges by employers trying to get away with something shady, do we have the content for you.

Here are this weekend's five angriest and shadiest bosses, caught over text.

1.) After a new employee told coworkers her salary (she made more than them), she was apparently fired and the rest of the company got this email.