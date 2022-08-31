16 people share standard etiquette rules that shouldn't be considered 'impolite.'

Manners and codes of etiquette can be difficult to discern as times change, but there are always a few classic expectations for what it means to be polite...

Is it ok to propose at someone else's wedding? No. Do you still have to send a formal thank you note for a job interview that went poorly? Debatable. Do you have to send a gift for a wedding you didn't attend just because you were invited? Can you comment on a Tweet without liking it? So, when a Reddit user asked conflict-loving strangers of the internet, "What's a common etiquette rule you don't agree with?" people were ready to debate.

1.

Not taking the last piece of food on a sharing platter. The number of times I’ve seen a perfectly good piece of garlic bread go cold and get thrown away… - winoforever_slurp_

2.