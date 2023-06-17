Man gifted private yacht for birthday; for wife, 'I drove to the airport.' AITA?

They can see signs of a bad relationship better and want to make sure their parents are happy. One woman was livid with her father for his treatment of her mother on her birthday. Reddit commenters say she may have been poking her nose where if didn't belong and that she was causing more problems than she knew.
I (32f) live out of state and flew home for my mom's birthday to surprise her. She was away on a holiday with a friend and was arriving home on her birthday so I arranged to take a day off, come home a day early to organize cooking dinner and her cake.
My dad goes off to the airport and they both come home and I surprise her with the dinner cake and a present. My dad has done nothing for her birthday, no present, nothing.
When my mom arrives she’s happy I am there to surprise her, and we sit down and have dinner and wine and hear about her trip away. She even has gifts for us from her holiday. As we are still catching up and having a wine, my dad stands up, turns off the dinner jazz playing through the TV and put the game on.
Anxiety runs through me and I tell him this is not acceptable and to turn it off and come back to the table. He sulks and says ‘No one cares about what I want it’s all about you’.
We continue to sit and chat before dessert (cake) and a few minutes later he leaves the table and does it again removing himself to sit at the couch and put the game on full volume.
This angered me and I began swearing and asking him how he can treat his wife like this on her birthday, how he had done absolutely nothing for her special day and how he would never watch TV during a celebration with his extended family.
He argued back saying that picking her up from the airport (15 minutes away) was enough and that ‘No one cares about me or what I want, It’s always your way!’. Last year, for his birthday, my mom arranged a private yacht cruise for the day...
My mom is so down trodden at this point in the marriage that she even began to agree with him saying ‘He did do something, he picked me up from the airport’.
AITA? Should I have compromised and accepted him watching the game during a dinner I arranged and flew home for?
ESH. Hear me out though. Your dad is the AH for obvious reasons. The part that, for me, makes you also the AH is that you caused a huge stink during your mom's birthday dinner. You trying to 'parent' your dad was not going to go well and you had to have known that.
So instead of just rolling your eyes and focusing on your mom and making her evening as nice as you could, you chose to swear and argue and make a scene. Which I'm sure killed the mood for your mom.
Not to mention telling him what he can and can’t do in his own house. He doesn’t sound like a great dude, but OP’S mom is still married to him so it feels like OP is way overstepping boundaries.
Yeah Dad's behavior might not be treating Mom the best, but OP is an a**hole for getting in the middle and trying to referee their marriage.
I’m withholding judgment but will offer truly unsolicited observations and advice.
Many of the comments are indicating belief that your father has a narcissistic streak. If that be the case, I say this as an adult daughter who has (somehow) survived her narcissistic father: he set you up, you played his game, and he won. He got the attention he sought and took away all the good vibes you brought your mom.
I feel like I understand your frustration at his behavior, but your reaction may be exactly what he wanted. And I’m guessing you are not interested in giving him what he wants in those moments. If this is a sustained issue, I promise you it will not be solved or made better by screaming at him.
My apologies if I’m way off base on my assessment, but just my two cents.
Thanks for everyone’s feedback. Seems pretty evenly split either way and yes there was AH behaviour from both by the end of the saga.
To clarify for some comments - the TV is in the same space as the open plan dining room, mom was visibly disappointed by his lack of effort but does carry her disappointment well, she does not like TV on during dinners as a general rule but will usually serve my father in front of the TV to keep the peace, my father takes great offense to people using cell phones in any social setting.