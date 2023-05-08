Woman is tired if SIL treating her like an Airbnb guest, books hotel. AITA?

'AITA for wanting to stay at a hotel instead of my husband’s sister’s house when we visit her city.'

sashanichole01

As background, the last time we went to the city where she lives I had a terrible accident where I fell down the steps face first on concrete, chipped and pushed back 3 of my teeth and split my lip into two, amongst other injuries.

I was literally traumatized. The next day everyone was planning on going to the local shopping center and I of course wasn’t up to going anywhere due to me being on pain meds and my face looking crazy.

So I told my husband I wasn’t going to go and he told his sister. His sister said, “well let me ask my husband if it’s ok if she stays in out house alone”.