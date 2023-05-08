Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman is tired if SIL treating her like an Airbnb guest, books hotel. AITA?

Woman is tired if SIL treating her like an Airbnb guest, books hotel. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
May 8, 2023 | 8:49 PM
ADVERTISING

'AITA for wanting to stay at a hotel instead of my husband’s sister’s house when we visit her city.'

sashanichole01

As background, the last time we went to the city where she lives I had a terrible accident where I fell down the steps face first on concrete, chipped and pushed back 3 of my teeth and split my lip into two, amongst other injuries.

I was literally traumatized. The next day everyone was planning on going to the local shopping center and I of course wasn’t up to going anywhere due to me being on pain meds and my face looking crazy.

So I told my husband I wasn’t going to go and he told his sister. His sister said, “well let me ask my husband if it’s ok if she stays in out house alone”.

I had to wait probably 2 hours for her husband to respond and I was told I could only stay in the bedroom we were staying in while they were gone.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content