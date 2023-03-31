'Lady' asks stranger for space at gym; he says 'I'll just wait until you're finished.'

When a frequent gym-goer found that a 'lady' was making him wait longer than usual, an altercation ensued. So, he came to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole" forum to ask:
u/FinancialHigh writes:
Yesterday I was at the gym, and I noticed this lady who was doing hip thrusts at a flat bench. This looked weird, but regardless I went up to her and asked how many sets she has, to which she said one.
As a result, I decided to wait until she's done with her exercise.
For those of you that don't workout, a flat bench press at any gym is 90% of the time being used, and most of the time you'll have to wait in line. It looks extremely bad to do any other exercise that can be done at a different spot where people don't have to wait.