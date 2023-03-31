'Lady' asks stranger for space at gym; he says 'I'll just wait until you're finished.'

Working out is hard enough, and few people enjoy the added challenge of being surrounded by complete strangers.

When a frequent gym-goer found that a 'lady' was making him wait longer than usual, an altercation ensued. So, he came to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole" forum to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling a lady not to do hip thrusts at a bench?"

u/FinancialHigh writes:

Yesterday I was at the gym, and I noticed this lady who was doing hip thrusts at a flat bench. This looked weird, but regardless I went up to her and asked how many sets she has, to which she said one.

As a result, I decided to wait until she's done with her exercise.