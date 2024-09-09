'My husband is being weird and secretive about door handles. I’m so confused.' + UPDATES

"My husband is being secretive about door handles."

I (28) female have been married to (30) male for 9 years. Together for 11. We were in bed watching TikTok’s together on his phone. I asked him when he was going to bed because he had work in the morning. He said soon and in response to that said that I should go to bed. I had to call out of work because my daughter is sick.

It was past 10 at that point. I laid on my side still facing him starting to doze off. I see him type in something very long into his phone and then I said “what are you looking up?” He gets defensive at first saying “why are you looking at my phone? Go to bed.”