13 men share their secrets to a happy and healthy marriage.

Everyone wants to know the secret to a good marriage. How do you keep things spicy? How do you stay invested after your kids grow up? How do you keep the romance alive? Well, I have no idea, but a bunch of men shared their secrets to a healthy marriage on a popular Reddit thread in the AskMen Subreddit.
1. Altruistic-Bass-4998 says:
Show your partner they matter.
Fartknocker900turbo adds:
Every day if possible.
2. ConThePaladin says:
You need to believe in your partner. They are human, just like you, and should love you for the good and bad that makes you up. You want someone to be in the trenches with when everything feels like it's falling apart