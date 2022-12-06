13 men share their secrets to a happy and healthy marriage.

Everyone wants to know the secret to a good marriage. How do you keep things spicy? How do you stay invested after your kids grow up? How do you keep the romance alive? Well, I have no idea, but a bunch of men shared their secrets to a healthy marriage on a popular Reddit thread in the AskMen Subreddit.

1. Altruistic-Bass-4998 says:

Show your partner they matter.

Fartknocker900turbo adds:

Every day if possible.

2. ConThePaladin says: