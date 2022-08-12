Woman asks if she's wrong to not invite adoptive parents to wedding.

Being adopted can be tough, especially if there is tension between your adoptive and biological parents. When this bride to be wants to uninvite her adoptive parents and have her biological father walk her down the aisle instead, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I (30F) am getting married to my fiance in May. I was adopted when I was a baby and my adoptive parents (50s) did their best to raise me and support me through college. We always had a good relationship and I obviously love them.