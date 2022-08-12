Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to not invite adoptive parents to wedding.

Woman asks if she's wrong to not invite adoptive parents to wedding.

Maggie Lalley
Aug 12, 2022 | 4:47 PM
ADVERTISING

Being adopted can be tough, especially if there is tension between your adoptive and biological parents. When this bride to be wants to uninvite her adoptive parents and have her biological father walk her down the aisle instead, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not inviting my adoptive parents to my wedding?"

openingad7405 writes:

I (30F) am getting married to my fiance in May. I was adopted when I was a baby and my adoptive parents (50s) did their best to raise me and support me through college. We always had a good relationship and I obviously love them.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content