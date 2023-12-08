'AITA for being angry at my husband for spending my tummy tuck money?' UPDATED 3X

My MIL called me and told me to kick him out but my own family (especially mother) is saying she's very disappointed in me and thinks I am vain and shallow. I just want to look normal and play with my babies with no pain. AITA?

Edit to add: he said he thought I didn't want it anymore since I haven't talked about it in a few months and he thought I'd never realize. And he has seen me struggle with the pain for years and has taken me to every therapy appointment.

Also the money wan transferred to his sole account (I have one too, for "fun money". We transfer the equal amounts to each of us when we can). I cannot see the transactions after the transfer

What do you think? Commenters agreed she's NTA. This is what top commenters had to say:

haribillions said: