'AITA for telling my husband not to go to bday party of "best friend" who has a crush on him?'

He asked if he could take her out for drinks just the two of them to celebrate, but I wasn’t thrilled. I said he was a grown man and could do what he wanted, but I feel it’s pretty messed up.

Finally, he asked if we could sit down to talk with her and “all take accountability.” I said sure but I don’t see what good it will do. I also said I wouldn’t apologize unless she could point to something specific that I’ve done to warrant it. I’ve been nothing but nice to a person who has been repeatedly disrespectful.

Maybe I could have handled it better. Maybe the repeated pattern is making me a little harsh in the situation. AITA?