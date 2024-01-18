'My husband is uncomfortable with my close friendship with our female roommate, AITA?' UPDATED

And here is some further info. she shared in the comments of the post:

When Anna first confessed we sat down and talked about it. I expressed to her that I saw her like a sister and was absolutely not interested in anything more. She took it hard for a couple weeks but went on to date later and get into a few relationships since. Our friendship was strained for a bit but returned to the sister type of bond again.

No, she has never made any romantic moves towards me. Anna confessed 6 years ago and honestly based on how we dealt it I didn’t believe it would impact any future events. I do not share any romantic feelings towards her and look at her like a sister. She had a very tough family life and my family basically took her in as their own.