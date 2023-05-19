'Am I the a-hole for correcting my wife’s grammar?' asks the man who made her cry.

Well, one man thinks it's totally fine to correct the way adults speak in their own home, and was shocked to find out not everyone agreed when he came to Reddit.
Historical-Fill8218 writes:
Need some input on this one. My wife is upset with me about always correcting her grammar. Example: We are watching The Office.
Wife: “I bet they’ll be making money off of this show for the rest of their life.”
Me: “lives.”
She got angry and then cried and said that I correct her grammar a lot and she finds it condescending and rude and that I am treating her like a child.