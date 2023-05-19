'Am I the a-hole for correcting my wife’s grammar?' asks the man who made her cry.

Is 'speaking properly' an actual priority for most people? Or is it a snobby way to enforce language rules that are actually always in flux and generally arbitrary to begin with?

Well, one man thinks it's totally fine to correct the way adults speak in their own home, and was shocked to find out not everyone agreed when he came to Reddit.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for correcting my wife’s grammar?'

Historical-Fill8218 writes:

Need some input on this one. My wife is upset with me about always correcting her grammar. Example: We are watching The Office.

Wife: “I bet they’ll be making money off of this show for the rest of their life.” Me: “lives.”