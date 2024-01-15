'AITA for being mad at my wife for causing a scene when I secretly invited her mom to dinner?'

I had mixed feelings but I felt mostly upset things played out different than what I had in mind since my wife no problem with her mom speaking to me. My wife has been staying with a friend for a week I visited her twice to talk and every time we ended up arguing.

I told her she didn't need to cause a scene at the restaurant and could've been a little bit graceful to sit with her mom at the table to talk but she said I needed to blame myself. I asked her didn't mother's day mean anything to her? All I got was a cold stare. Growing up without my mother made my life incomplete. I never had any mother figures in my life and it's because of my father.