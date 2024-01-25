'AITA for being upset my wife will miss our first anniversary for a bachelorette party?' UPDATED

She made very obnoxious digs into my home country and background to the point where I almost took the train home leaving my wife with her friends. Living in a new country has already been exhausting, having to hear things like that from my wife’s friend wasn’t pleasant.

My wife didn’t stand up for me against the friend which hurt my feelings. We spoke at length last night and today about it, agreeing I would never go out with this friend again. My wife also said it was only a matter of time before the with friendship ended because she couldn’t deal with the negativity and self centered attitude anymore.