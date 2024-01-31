Breastfeeding mom comes to dinner 'topless' after MIL claims she's 'rude' to make people wait.

When people push you too long, you're bound to snap in response.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for coming to dinner topless after her MIL pressured her to cut breastfeeding short. She wrote:

"AITA for coming to dinner basically topless?"

I've dreaded posting for a while because I'm afraid I might be the AH. But i just gotta know. So here goes. My parents in law and brother in law came to visit and stay for a month with my husband (27M) and I (28F) after I had my baby. For context if it makes any difference, I'm German, husband and his family are Italian. The baby was 3 months old at the time and I breastfeed her.