'AITA for interrogating my wife after she hid her extra income from me?' UPDATED

After she left I opened the tab to see her location, but she left her phone at home and there was no way of contacting her. I saw a message from the bank about a deposit in her account, which i didn't know she had. She came back around 7 which is when I usually wake up, what struck me wrong was she came in through the back door and told me she was in the backyard.

I started asking her why she was lying and that I saw her leaving the house at 4 in the morning and what is that extra money she deposited in her account. She denied it, and we had some back and forth and I was getting late for work so I left. When I came back she acted like nothing happened and I started asking her question about where she went again.