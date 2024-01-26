'AITA for 'outing' my wife's asexuality after she let her friends gang up on me?' UPDATED 3X

There are few things that feel worse than being ganged up on by a group of supposed friends.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for outing his wife's asexuality after a group of friends ganged up on him. He wrote:

"AITA for 'outing' my wife's asexuality after she just let her friends gang up on me?"

A little backstory: been together 9 years, married a little over 3. We both had incredibly high s*x drives in the beginning, and like normal after some time they began to come and go. We used to never go more than a few days without having s*x.