'AITA for putting my foot down and not adding my husband to the deed?' UPDATED 5x

Marrying someone means you fuse your lives together, but that doesn't always mean you split everything.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to put her husband's name on the deed of the house she bought before she met him. She wrote:

"AITA for putting my foot down and not adding my husband to the deed?"

Background- I (29F) have known and been with my husband (33M) for past 4 years and married for two years. I started working when I was 21 right after my bachelor’s degree. After two years of working. I bought myself a house. Nothing fancy. I bought the land and built the house. It is a 3 bedroom 2 floor house. I got to know and date my husband in 2019. The construction of my house had finished by then.