'AITA for telling my wife she's an idiot? I meant it as a joke.'

'AITA for telling my wife she's an idiot?'

I [43M] am a stay at home dad. My wife [36F] is a museum curator and archivist. We have two girls, both 15. They are near identical if you aren't very familiar with them.

Okay so our one daughter, Eve, is dating a boy, Joseph, in her physics class. Our other daughter, Mary, also has a crush on Joseph. He's a good kid. Recently, Joseph has spent alot of time over at our place due to his home situation and we've practically converted our guest room into his room at this point.

He helps out every now and then and I try to be more familial with him without pushing boundaries.