Wife wants to hire housecleaner; husband spies on her to 'prove' her wrong. AITA?

So, he came to Reddit to ask if he had messed up.
whoopssssydaisy writes:
A little back story. My wife and I met at 21. We’ve been very happy together every since. We got married at 28 when she was pregnant with our daughter.
I work full time in a very high stress but lucrative field. My wife stays home to take care of our little girl and the household. We are both 33.
Lately we have been fighting a lot, mostly about her “workload”.
I’ve tried to be understanding, I now leave work 30 minutes early every day to pick up our daughter from school.
A few weeks ago my wife really went off and kept ranting about hiring a cleaning lady so she wasn’t always so stressed. Red flags started going off in my head but I kept my concerns to myself.