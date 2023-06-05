Wife wants to hire housecleaner; husband spies on her to 'prove' her wrong. AITA?

When a frustrated husband kept fighting with his wife, he decided to take a different approach that has huge backfire potential.

So, he came to Reddit to ask if he had messed up.

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my wife the truth?'

whoopssssydaisy writes:

A little back story. My wife and I met at 21. We’ve been very happy together every since. We got married at 28 when she was pregnant with our daughter.

I work full time in a very high stress but lucrative field. My wife stays home to take care of our little girl and the household. We are both 33.

Lately we have been fighting a lot, mostly about her “workload”.

The quotation marks are doing a lot here.

I’ve tried to be understanding, I now leave work 30 minutes early every day to pick up our daughter from school.