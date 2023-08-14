'AITA for venting about my wife's health to others? I'm suffering from the burden.'

My wife usually has a caregiver, but not 24/7. The hardest part of her cancer is that besides the physical toll, there are a lot of unpleasant smells. Namely [bodily fluids]. She suffers from incontinence. But from what I understand, it isn't 100 percent she can't control those functions. She uses adult diapers, but even those don't fully mask the smell.

I have been away for both work and vacationing with friends for the last 2 months. But our last fight started because my wife had changed out of her diaper and said she should be fine for a few minutes. The diapers were in our bathroom and I asked her several times whether she was fine. So I went to the bathroom and when I came out I get assaulted by the strong stench and [accident] on the bed.