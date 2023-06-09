Man wants to 'reuse' wedding ring from previous marriage; GF 'upset' about it. AITA?

A hapless man came to Reddit after a confusing fight with his serious girlfriend.
jhanka26 writes:
So here's the deal. I (38M) am in a relationship with my girlfriend (35F) and we've been seriously discussing marriage recently. I was married once before, which ended 7 years ago when my ex-wife decided she wanted a different life.
A relevant detail is that I had made my own wedding ring for my previous marriage. It's a beautiful piece and I'm incredibly proud of it.
In the past I was proud because it was a symbol of a significant period of my life, now I'm proud of it because it's one of the few nice things I've built with my own hands that I got to keep for myself.
When my marriage ended, I stopped wearing the ring, but I still valued it for what it represented to me.
So, the issue arose when I suggested to my current girlfriend that I would like to use the same ring for our marriage. She was really upset.
She's always known about the ring and acknowledged its aesthetic value, but to her, the ring is a symbol of my past relationship with my ex. She's hurt that I would even consider reusing the ring for our potential marriage.
It's worth mentioning that she still owns her engagement ring from a previous relationship and has been saying she'll sell it since I've known her, but it hasn't happened yet.
However, I'm not comparing our situations directly. I do understand her feelings about my ring. The thing is, her reaction was so strong that it took me by surprise.
So AITA (am I the a-hole) for wanting to reuse my handmade wedding ring from my previous marriage?
No, I'm not still hung up on my ex. This really is about a thing I made that I personally like. I can't make a new ring, I don't have the time or the space that I had previously. Even if I could make another, it was not a trivial thing to make. I won't 'just' be making 2 rings either. It is not feasible.
Here's what Reddit had to say...
Otherwise-Salad4023 comments:
YTA (You're the a-hole). There are things you reuse from previous relationships. Things like sofas, lawnmowers, or other assorted home and garden furnishings. You may continue to wear clothes she bought for you.
You do not reuse: butt plugs, his and hers towels, wedding rings.
Outrageously_Penguin says:
YTA good god, make a NEW RING if you want something beautiful and handmade. Melt the old one down and remake it if you like the symbolism of that. Under no circumstances should you get remarried with the same wedding ring. You seem like the kind of groom who might want to rehearse the name he says at the altar, or there could be trouble.
Music_withRocks_In adds:
His whole 'It takes too much time and space and effort- I can't do that AGAIN!' So your first wife was worth all that time and effort, but not your girlfriend? Because she is definitely going to see it as your first wife was worth all that effort but she is not.
Alternative-Motor280 can't believe it:
YTA!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG, I'm shocked that you even bothered to ask. It didn't occur to you at any point while you were typing this how full of sh__ you are?
TELL YA WHAT. Dig up some of the lingerie your first wife wore on your wedding night. Re-gift it to your fiance', telling her you think she'll look really hot in this...just like your first wife. Her reaction will be no different to that than the stunt you've already pulled.
Violet_Sky212 agrees:
YTA. The whole point of wedding rings is to symbolize your 'unending love' for the person you're marrying... that's why it's a circle.. and that's why it's worn on a finger that supposedly has veins that lead to your heart (look, I'm not a scientist... that's just what 'they' say. Don't all blood vessels eventually lead to your heart?!)
airpillow points out:
YTA so, if someone is gonna ask what a beautiful ring, where did you get that? You're gonna say oh I was so in love with my first wife I made us rings. Yes, yes I am still wearing it, no it doesn't mean I still love her, promise! Anywayyyy, this is my second wife...