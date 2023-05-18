Husband 'kind of' misses wife's birthday for golf. 'If she asked, I would've stayed.'

When a clueless man came to Reddit for marriage advice, he received some life-saving tough love. Here's the rundown:

HotInspection7058 writes:

I (32M) have been married to B (30F) for about 4 years. Her 30th birthday fell on a Saturday. Her friends threw her a small party for that night. Since we weren't due to arrive at the party until later in the evening, I decided to go golf.

My wife seemed a bit irritated when I told her I was leaving, but she didn't say anything or ask me not to.

It was a bit crowded at the course so the game took a bit long. I got home a little less than an hour before we were due to leave.

I was a bit rushed on getting ready.