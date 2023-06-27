Woman starts leaving kitchen when in-laws backseat cook, they get mad she's relaxing.

We all know that backseat drivers are a huge problem. Not only do their criticisms irk, but they can even be a safety hazard as they distract you from the road.
What doesn't get talked about enough, however, is backseat cooks. There are few things more annoying than a person strolling into the kitchen to immediately give you their hot take on what needs more spices, or how much longer you should roast the chicken. If someone is so passionate about food preparation, they should volunteer to make it themselves.
She wrote:
AITA for walking out of the kitchen anytime that my husband or his family try to 'help?'
I, (F32) married my husband (M35) six years ago. I met him through a competitive soccer league. I played in university and he played semi professional before he moved to North America. I have made an effort to learn how to cook meals from his country and have several cookbooks. He never complains and has praised my cooking often.
We have cooked meals together for dinner parties and no complaints.I am currently pregnant with our first child and his mom and sister have come over to be here for the birth and help for a while. So the problem is that whenever I'm cooking all three of them have started coming in and changing stuff around. It doesn't matter if I'm making something from their country or not.
They have started coming in and saying stuff like ' oh that heat is too high/low for this meal' and they will change it. Or adding ingredients, or things like that. When my MIL/SIL cook they get all offended if I offer any suggestions. My husband says to leave them alone because they know what they are doing. But he won't give me the same courtesy.
So I've started walking away from the kitchen as soon as they change anything. I will simply I walk out and go on to the deck with a sweet tea and enjoy the sunshine until it is time to eat. Now they are complaining that I'm making them do all the cooking and just sitting there doing nothing.
I said that it was their choice to help out with that meal and I appreciate their help. My husband says I'm being petty and vindictive but I told him he said to let them help. So I am.
I am sitting on the deck right now watching them fight because when I walked out they forgot about the roast and now it is dry AF. I'm thinking I might go for a drive and grab a burger while I'm out. AITA?
CheckIntelligent7828 wrote:
'Darling husband, which is it? Let them cook or keep them out? They're your family, you have to help enforce the boundary. All I know is I'm not fighting them in my kitchen for the remainder of this pregnancy (and that they won't be invited back for the next one!).' NTA.
Alternately, next time they come in you loudly and repeatedly shoo them out. Physically block them from the food you are preparing. Be nice, but firm. 'You don't like me to interfere when you are cooking, either. So out, out, out, and I'll let you know when it's ready.' Do not take no for an answer.
Go for your drive. No excuses, no apologies, enjoy your burger. They wanted to cook, they ruined dinner. They can eat it.
Jsorrow wrote:
NTA. You are not being petty and vindictive, you are simply teaching a lesson about boundaries. If you were being petty, you would change all of the labels for the spices.
GerbLord wrote:
NTA. His family is literally changing what you're working on without permission. This is the equivalent of sitting down beside someone who's drawing and erasing parts of their art because that's what you think is best.
Maybe it's a cultural thing, but I would take the time to communicate your boundaries to your partner so he can actually understand your perspective...if he's capable of reasoning, that is. If no one will listen, keep chillin' on the deck.
prplmonky wrote:
NTA. You've clearly stated to all involved that you neither need nor are asking for their help and they are stepping all over your boundaries (particularly disgusting given that you can't reciprocate, and worse, your husband is standing with them on this issue rather than you).
Your zen attitude is something we should all aspire to, and honestly, you are taking care of both your physical and mental health by taking this approach (important since both affect the growing life inside you). You're a hero.
That said, maybe a conversation with your hubby pointing out who's really his immediate family (his wife and baby) as opposed to his family of origin and who he should be supporting in this circumstance might be the thing. A come to Jesus moment needs to be had, or else I would consider removing myself from this toxicity. You and the baby don't need it.
It's clear to the commenters that OP is simply following her husband's advice when it comes to letting his family do their thing, and he didn't seem to consider what that looks like when taken to it's fullest meaning.