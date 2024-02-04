'AITA because I'm a better stay at home parent than my wife?'

No I won't marry you, no I don't want to divorce her. No she is not lazy. She does a great job when I'm working. I show her lots of love and appreciation.

Here were some of the top comments — including the one about trying to marry OP.

Avganxiouspanda

Nta. I am the SAHM, and have issues keeping up with it all. Even when my husband is available to help. When he is home solo he is like freaking Mary Poppins perfect. Kinda like you.

The difference we figured out? Our kid. She is clingy child 10000 when it is me. She is literally up my butt with everything (ever had your butt sniffed, face fully into cheeks, while doing dishes? Stirring pasta? Getting cereal down?).