Man 'embarrasses' wife at group dinner after she calls his ex's family 'trailer trash.'

You learn a lot about someone by listening to how they judge other people.

Oftentimes, their projections on others betray their own insecurities and biases, even when they aren't fully conscious of it. Calling out the hypocrisy of these projections, especially in a partner, can unfortunately backfire if you're not both in a good place.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for publicly shaming his wife for how she talked about his son's mother.

He wrote:

AITA for publicly shaming my wife for how she spoke about my son's mom and her family?

Last night my wife, my 13-year-old-son, and I had dinner with another couple I’ve known since high school and their two kids at their house. After dinner, my son and the other boy left the table to play video games but still in earshot.