'AITA for telling my husband to choose between his PlayStation and our marriage?' UPDATED

It can be really hard to maintain a marriage when you lose all sense of intimacy.

In a popular poston the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband to choose between the marriage and his playstation. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband to choose his PlayStation over our marriage?"

I (34F) have been with my husband (41M) for 15 years and married for 11 years of those years. We have a 7 year old daughter. We have sex maybe once a year since our daughter was born. I’m always the one that has to initiate any type of intimacy. When we do it’s hard to get him to stay up and it’s a lot of work on my end.