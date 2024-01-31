Syncing up eating patterns with a partner is both one of the simplest and most complex parts of a relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband she doesn't want to eat dinner the moment she gets home. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband I DON’T want dinner on the table as soon as I walk in?"

Listen, I know this may sound crazy and I should be so entirely grateful that he even cooks. But he’s gone so far as to make my plate and have it on the table when I walk in the door. I work 10 hour days, bring my lunch and pack snacks so I have healthy options AND save money. I have a 45 minute commute and work in a professional setting: I wear heels, a blazer most days and dress nicely.