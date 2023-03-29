Husband returns from long workday, asks sleeping wife why she didn't set aside dinner.

Dividing up household tasks as a married couple is both one of the most basic and complicated parts of being married.

Dishes and meal prep might not seem loaded (pun intended), but these daily tasks can create a well of resentment if not handled properly.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for wanting his wife to make him dinner since he works long hours.

He wrote:

AITA for wanting my wife to make my dinner?

Me (M25) and my wife of over a year (F26) (together for over 4) have always had a good relationship with each other. It has felt very love filled. We recently got into an apartment, one bedroom like 700 square ft so not huge. Once this happened I feel like things may have shifted.