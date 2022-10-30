Mom asks if she's wrong to be angry babysitter showered in her house.

"AITA for telling my kids' babysitter that it was inappropriate of her to shower in my home?"

I hired a babysitter for my 5 and 3 year old kids 2 weeks ago. My husband works shifts while I work long hours at a marketing company.

So far we've had no issues til yesterday. I came home at 6pm and noticed the babysitter's wet hair and new clothes. She told me she took a shower after one of the kids spilled milk on her. I was confused but visibly upset but she tried to "reassure" me the kids were fine, because my husband watched them while she took her shower which only lasted for few minutes.