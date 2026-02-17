'My BF of 9 years called off our wedding, implying we were over. Can we move past this?' UPDATED

It was a lot of money and stress and probably would have been different if that wedding was our plan A, not an accident. To top it off I've been having issues at work (non-job-threatening, just a lot of stress) and he totaled my car after being t-boned (not his fault). So finances, lack of car, and stress took its toll.

Things haven't been great for us the last few weeks and just kept spiraling downwards. It came to a head and he voiced concerns about marriage stemming from how we've been the last few weeks, I told him I wasn't sure if we could survive cancelling the wedding.