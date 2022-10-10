Woman wants boyfriend to spend less time with late wife's family.

I (30F) have been dating my new BF (33M) will call him Bill for about 5 months. Bill lost his wife Meg in a car accident last year. They were together for 10 years married for 5 and had a son together. Bills son is now 3.

I feel like Bill and I are really clicking and I like where our relationship is heading. He has met my family and gets along with them. My one problem is Bill still spends a lot of time with Meg’s family.

He plays softball with Megs uncle and has gone to Megs grandmothers house for dinner with his son a bunch of times. He brings his son to see Megs mother pretty much every week. Bill has never said no to coming with me to my families house and he has asked me to go with him to Megs families house.