Bride excludes MIL from wedding after she pressures her to wear dead SIL's dress. AITA?

Leaving a parent out of your wedding plans can lead to serious drama. But usually, the whole point of excluding them is to prevent even worse drama.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for leaving up a picture that angered her MIL. She wrote:

"AITA for leaving up a picture that angers my MIL?"

I (25F) married my husband Joe (27M) four months ago. We dated all through high school and college, so we have been in each other's lives and in each other's families for quite some time. Joe's father died when we were seniors in high school, and his sister Jill died 3 years ago. Since then, his mother, Jean, has been, in my opinion, unhinged.