Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride asks if she's wrong for not attending to special needs friend at wedding.

Bride asks if she's wrong for not attending to special needs friend at wedding.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 2, 2022 | 2:30 PM
ADVERTISING

It's hard to have a friend with special needs, especially if their issues get in the way of your wedding. When this bride is mad at her friend with special needs for making a scene at her wedding, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not attending to a guest who had special needs at my wedding?"

I (33F) got married two years ago. The wedding was pretty big - 150 guests - and my husband and I saved for years to be able to afford it without financial help from our families.

I’ve had a friend “Ruth” for about five years. We met while working together and remained friendly even when she left to a different job. When we worked together, she had just received a diagnosis of autism plus a personality disorder and was able to function without a lot of accommodations.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content