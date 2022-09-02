Bride asks if she's wrong for not attending to special needs friend at wedding.

It's hard to have a friend with special needs, especially if their issues get in the way of your wedding. When this bride is mad at her friend with special needs for making a scene at her wedding, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I (33F) got married two years ago. The wedding was pretty big - 150 guests - and my husband and I saved for years to be able to afford it without financial help from our families.
I’ve had a friend “Ruth” for about five years. We met while working together and remained friendly even when she left to a different job. When we worked together, she had just received a diagnosis of autism plus a personality disorder and was able to function without a lot of accommodations.