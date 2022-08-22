Bride asks if she's wrong to refuse to reschedule wedding after FIL's death.

Weddings are extremely stressful, especially is someone in the family dies unexpectedly before the wedding. Do you call it off? Weddings are so expensive! When this bride to be doesn't want to cancel her expensive wedding because her FIL died, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not cancelling my wedding after the death of my FIL?"

I (26F) am getting married in less than two weeks. My FIL passed away two weeks ago of lung cancer after 3 months of hospice care. In my husband's family is customary to have 100 days without any kind of celebrations as a mourning.